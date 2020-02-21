Check out these real-life shooting locations in NYC from Hulu's High Fidelity

There was one obvious choice when creating a TV remake of the 2000 movie High Fidelity—changing the setting to the vinyl record store haven that is Brooklyn.

Aside from taking liberties with the story—replacing a down-on-his-luck Rob (John Cusack) with a cool and sophisticated Robin (Zöe Kravitz)—Hulu's remake leaves Chicago behind to unfold the story in Brooklyn, which is a move we can appreciate.

The show is set in Crown Heights specifically and follows the love life of a Robin (Rob for short), who reminisces about her past relationships through music and pop culture as she runs her record store, Championship Vinyl.

Crown Heights (along with a few Manhattan locales) is featured prominently throughout the 10-episode show. Rob can be found hanging out at bars with dates and friends, walking past store fronts and DJing at a popular Brooklyn nightclub. As it turns out, producers kept filming pretty local.

Photograph: Courtesy Philip Caruso/Hulu

The record shop and Rob's apartment are not actual places you can visit—they're fictional. The watering hole, Allied Bar, where Rob goes on a date with Clyde ("Top Five Heartbreaks" - Episode 101) and also meets up at with Mac ("What Fucking Lily Girl?" - Episode 103), is also made for the show. But, the exteriors are shot on the same block as Due Dix Restaurant on Bedford Avenue, and the signage of a former travel agency called Allied Travel Bureau is there.

Rob meets Mac in front of Sushi Tatsu on Franklin Avenue when he returns from London.

Bemelmans Bar at The Carlyle Hotel shows up in "Uptown" (Episode 105) when Rob invites Clyde to a jaunt on the Upper East Side to check out a record collection for sale.

Photograph: Courtesy Philip Caruso/Hulu

Rob passes by Cafe Colette on Berry Street in "What Fucking Lily Girl?" (Episode 103), when she obsesses over Cameron's big news about Mac and realizes she seems to be stuck in a pattern she needs to break out of.

Photograph: Courtesy Philip Caruso/Hulu

The show also filmed at Greenpoint's The Good Room nightclub on Meserole Avenue and Caribbean restaurant Glady's on Franklin Avenue. (Glady's also recently appeared in Amazon Prime's Modern Love.)