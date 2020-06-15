Check out this amazing bird’s eye view of NYC's Black Lives Matter street mural

See the entire mural from above in this new video.

Taking a cue from other cities, New Yorkers turned out on Saturday to paint their own Black Lives Matter street mural in Brooklyn's Bed-Stuy neighborhood.

The yellow signs, which can literally be seen from space, have been cropping up in cities around America, including Washington, D.C., Raleigh, North Carolina, Sacramento and Oakland, California. They're the latest expression of protesters speaking out against racial injustice after George Floyd died from a police officer kneeling on his neck for almost nine minutes last month.

Brooklyn's own mural is on Fulton Street, between Marcy and Brooklyn Avenues.

"Similar to what was done in Washington DC, we saw that it helped boost the morale of not only the demonstrators, but of the ancillary community to it," City Councilman Robert Cornegy Jr. told Gothamist in an interview on Saturday. "And we thought that since this community has been historically Black, and it's the last bastion of Black homeownership, the last bastion of Black small business, this will be the right place in New York City to begin the Black Lives Matter mural movement."

A Long Island-based photographer, who goes my Mingomatic, created an incredible bird's-eye view of the massive mural, which also includes the names of victims of police brutality and racism. He posted the video on his Instagram — the video not only pans across the entire mural from different angles but zooms in on those involved in painting it.

Most popular on Time Out

- Here’s what will reopen in NYC during Phase 2

- NYC will pay youth $1,200 to take online courses this summer

- The Metropolitan Opera streams a new slate of free productions every night this week

- Check out the new LaGuardia Airport’s spectacular public art installations

- When will hair salons reopen in NYC?

Share the story