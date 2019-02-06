Cher's iconic looks will be on display at the Met this year

Now that she's nabbed Broadway, Cher is looking uptown for her next takeover.

This spring, the Metropolitan Museum of Art will feature some of the supreme diva's most spectacular outfits—made by Cher's ride-or-die designer, Bob Mackie. It's all part of the Costume Institute's exhibition and gala, "Camp: Notes on Fashion," launching in May.

In an interview with Fashionista, Mackie confirmed that he's lent several of Cher's historic looks to the museum. We're guessing the "serious actress" get-up from the 1986 Academy Awards will make it, along with her beaded nude-illusion Met Gala 1974 lewk.

But it sounds like this is just a blip in a very busy year for Mackie. He also serves as costume designer on Broadway's The Cher Show, which involves a reported 683 costumes, with nearly 3,500 pieces and 6,500,000 feathers.

May the boho-chic era be dead and the reign of beads, feathers and sequins never end. Look out for a sea of tributes to Mackie and Cher at the upcoming Met Gala on Monday, May 6.