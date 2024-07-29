Chick-fil-A is coming to the Upper West Side

Chick-fil-A already has 10 locations across the New York City area, but none of them were on the Upper West Side—until now.

According to West Side Rag, a work permit was recently posted to 795 Columbus Avenue near West 98th Street, promising an 11th eatery.

While Chick-fil-A has yet to confirm the opening, a Bareburger already exists at this large mixed-use building, which also has a Target and a Home Goods. The unit in question used to be a women’s LOFT clothing shop.

The fast-food chicken eatery that is beloved for its sandwiches, nuggets, waffle fries and its Chick-fil-A sauce, just opened a location in Yonkers this month. There’s no word yet on when the Upper West Side location will open. As mentioned earlier, there are currently 10 Chick-fil-As in the NYC area, including in Downtown Brooklyn, multiple in midtown, one downtown and one in Hoboken/Jersey City.

It’s too early to tell what it’ll look like or if there is anything special about this new location. But one thing is for sure: it won’t be open on Sundays!