Pumpkin Point at Governors Island
Photograph: Julienne Schaer, courtesy of Governors Island

Choose from thousands of free pumpkins at Governors Island in October

The island will have 10,000 gourds trucked in.

Tiffany Moustakas
Written by
Tiffany Moustakas
Spooky season is almost upon us, which means it’s high time for pumpkin picking!

Governors Island is gearing up for it with the return of Pumpkin Point, a family-friendly pumpkin patch with 10,000 gourds within its historic Nolan Park.

The patch will be open the weekends of October 21-22 and October 28-29 and is free—though there is a suggested donation—and open from 10am to 5pm. 

RECOMMENDED: The best spots for pumpkin picking NY families love

While you might go for the pumpkins, you should stick around for a range of activities such as pumpkin painting, trick-or-treating and performances from the Brooklyn Magic Shop as well as the interactive bubble show Bubbledad. You will also get a chance to trick or treat at Nolan Park’s houses and pick up books from a fall book corner it’s setting up with the non-profit Brooklyn Book Bodega on Sunday, October 29.

“Fall is one of the best seasons to come explore Governors Island. Whether you’re coming to check out the beautiful foliage adorning our 3,500-plus trees, explore public artworks amidst the changing seasons, or to enjoy one of New York City’s biggest pumpkin patches, there is something for everyone here on the Island this fall,” said Clare Newman, the president and CEO of the Trust for Governors Island. “We invite all New Yorkers to hop on the ferry and enjoy the incredible lineup of free programs at Pumpkin Point 2023!”

Check out the full schedule of events and activities happening each weekend here.

Happy pumpkin picking!

Pumpkin Point at Governors Island
Photograph: Sean Jamar, courtesy of Governors Island

