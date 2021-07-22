Citi Bike is offering unlimited free rides to New Yorkers this weekend

This weekend, New Yorkers can take advantage of the city’s ever-popular bike share program for free. On Saturday, July 24, Citibike and Lyft will offer free unlimited 30-minute bike rides, which are perfect for anyone looking to take advantage of the recent bout of warm weather and explore the city.

There are plenty of places to go: Citibike has over 750 stations across Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, and The Bronx and, for those who might need some extra help, the program has recently expanded its e-bike offerings. “We’re extremely proud of the way New Yorkers turned to Citi Bike for a safe form of transportation during the pandemic,” said Edward Syler, Citi head of public affairs, in a press statement. “It became even more ingrained in the fabric of our City and now we’d like to help bring the fun back this summer with free rides.”

First launched in early 2013, the city’s first bike share program has steadily expanded throughout the outer boroughs and seen daily ridership grow to over 90,000 rides a day during Citibike’s peak season. Citibike has found a surge in new riders over the past year and a half, owed, in part, to reductions in MTA service and ridership during the height of Covid-19 and, more recently, price surges on ride-hailing apps. In fact, Citibike even launched a program for essential worker last year, called the Critical Care program. The service provided over 30,000 free memberships and 1.2 million rides to essential workers and healthcare providers.



The free ride promotion also comes with local ride guides and suggested day itineraries that spotlight local businesses across the city. For example, start the day off at Astoria Park and then bike over to Snowdonia, the city’s only Welsh restaurant and bar. Or, if you’re in Brooklyn, kick the day off at Putnam’s Pub and then pedal through Prospect Park. There are suggestions for how to spend the day in Manhattan and/or The Bronx, which you can check out here.