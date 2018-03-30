City is considering building an aerial gondola between Manhattan and Governors Island

Watch out, Roosevelt Island. The Governor’s coming for your shtick.

Crain’s reported on Friday that the city is once again studying the feasibility of a gondola link between Manhattan and Governors Island. The Economic Development Corp has hired the engineering firm AECOM to look into the costs, which would follow years of investment in the 172-acre island. Currently, the Trust for Governors Island is working on rezoning parts of the area to allow for more commercial development, which would require an easier form of transport for the additional workers.

A gondola link to Governors Island was considered before back in 2006 when the Bloomberg Administration got a design for the aerial transport system from architect Santiago Calatrava. Back then, the cost was estimated to be about $125 million but, let’s be real, probably would have ended up costing a few billion.

The new interest in a gondola link to Governors Island follows a similar proposal to link Manhattan and Brooklyn to ease the looming transit woes that will accompany the L train shutdown.

