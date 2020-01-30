City Winery's new waterfront location has a striking view of the Hudson River

Urban winery and performance venue City Winery has moved from it’s old Soho location to a swanky new space on Pier 57, and the whole building overlooks the Hudson River.

Set to open this spring, the new 32,000-square-feet spot is an upgrade from its previous home (which is now being turned into Disney's new headquarters.).

Courtesy City Winery

The venue has room for double the dining space (about a 100-seat capacity), a tasting room with wine straight from the keg and two performance areas: a 350-seat concert hall and a 150-capacity loft balcony, so multiple events can run concurrently.

Courtesy City Winery

Passerby on the street will be able to peer through tall glass windows and see visible barrels and machinery inside the fully functioning wine-making facility.

Courtesy City Winery

Dates for the new location's first lineup of live shows were also just revealed. The first kicks off on April 7 and 8 with Men at Work frontman Colin Hay followed by Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O’Connor on April 13, 14 and 16, Vanessa Carlton on April 19, Har Mar Superstar on May 1 and The Mountain Goats on June 8 and 9. Tickets go on sale here Friday February 7.

City Winery at Pier 57 will be open for biz seven days a week, check back for updates on their official opening date.