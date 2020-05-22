Con Ed says NYC should expect high electricity bills this summer

As steamy days of a New York summer approach after Memorial Day Weekend, residents can usually anticipate putting a bit more of their paycheck toward electricity—especially if they have an air conditioner consistently running.

This year, however, Con Ed warns New Yorker's electricity bills (from June through September) will most likely be 10% higher this summer than last.

To break it down, Con Edison said in a press release, a typical New York City residential customer using 350 kilowatt hours per month can expect a 9.5 percent increase from what was $99.14 in 2019 to $108.53 per month in 2020.

The most apparent reason is that people are spending more time at home than ever before while the city is still on pause. But on top of that, Con Ed says there will also be increased supply charges by power generators.

As many New Yorkers struggle financially through the current crisis, Con Edison is offering relief through payment plan options, has stopped turning off power for non-payment and will waive new late fees.

If you want preemptive ideas on how you can cut down your pricey bill, the company lists a variety of energy efficiency programs for both residential and commercial customers and energy-saving tips. Once the heat fires up, city dwellers can also check out our guide to New York beaches open this summer.

Most popular on Time Out

- Are NYC beaches open? Here’s what you can and can’t do on New York beaches

- Day trips from New York - here’s what you can and can’t do

- This Queens restaurant is offering drag queen delivery for an extra fee

- The Metropolitan Museum of Art announces plans to open in August

- The best live theater to stream today

Share the story