Coney Island officially postpones its opening day

The April opening of Coney Island is something we look forward to each spring as a sign of warmer weather and carefree fun coming our way, but this year, out of concern for spreading the coronavirus, it's postponed until further notice.

That means the Amusement District attractions, Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park and Luna Park in Coney Island will open later than usual.

"We are committed to the health and safety of our guests, staff, and community and are taking the necessary precautions to ensure we are not putting anyone at risk," the Alliance for Coney Island said in a statement on Friday. "We wish everyone health and safety during this difficult time, and we look forward to seeing everyone in Coney Island soon."

It's hard not to be sad about this, but let's look forward to how much fun we'll have at Coney Island when it does open: