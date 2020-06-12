Coney Island will announce Mermaid Parade details during live extravaganza this month

There is something criminal about a New York City summer without the Coney Island Mermaid Parade—it's the quintessential summer city experience in all of its scaly and glittery glory.

Organizers are working to make sure we don't miss out by hosting a live-streamed extravaganza on June 20 (the date which the parade would have fallen on this year), where they'll unveil plans for the 2020 parade and, of course, spotlight Coney Island Circus Sideshow performers—including fire eaters, snake charmers, sword swallowers and special surprise celebrity guests. The event is called "NOT The Mermaid Parade."

Dick Zigun, the artistic director of Coney Island USA, says the parade will go on later this summer.

"While the situation may seem bleak, we are nothing if not flexible," he says. "We thrive on challenges! Everyone is going to love our soon-to-be-revealed plans for the 2020 Parade. And the NOT The Mermaid Parade reveal event is a bonus for the public."

Coney Island USA will release more information about who will be in attendance at the event at coneyisland.com/not. It'll also be streamed at this link at 8pm on June 20.

