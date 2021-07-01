If you're in the mindset that cheese belongs with everything, the French Cheese Board's latest art exhibit is for you. Opening July 14 at 41 Spring St. in Soho, Contextomy will showcase artistic portraits of international foods prepared with French cheeses, instead of their typical ingredients. A cheesy concept, indeed.

“The exhibit will take French cheese out of its comfort zone of cheese boards and wine pairings and give it an entirely new look and feel,” said Charles Duque, Managing Director of the French Dairy Board. “Replacing the typical and expected ingredients in these popular dishes will be sure to surprise and delight guests.”

Contextomy literally means taking something out of context and is a playful attempt to help viewers envision a new twist on classic dishes. And crave French cheese, of course. The exhibit also celebrates New York's endlessly diverse dining options.

“We are celebrating the unique gastronomy New York offers by putting a fun spin on popular international foods,” said Duque. “Anytime, anyplace, anywhere is a good time to enjoy French cheeses and butters in your recipes, as a quirky snack or a whimsical meal, as well as a way to add even more joy to something you already love.”

Dishes featured in the artwork will include an ice cream cone topped with scoops of Saint Albray, a slightly sweet and creamy soft cheese and Langres which is both savory and mild; a maki roll with Comté; Kentucky fried Ossau-Iraty, a sheep cheese; and more delightful cheese portraits. Food styling for the exhibit was done by Yasine Alishav and Alan Batt photographed all the images.

The exhibit will be free to view from 11am–8pm daily, and yes, you can buy French cheese on-site.