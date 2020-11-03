Costumes from Netflix's The Crown and The Queen's Gambit are at the Brooklyn Museum

You can see the gorgeous fashions up close through a virtual portal through the Brooklyn Museum.

The Brooklyn Museum and Netflix have teamed up to offer a super-cool 3D exhibit of costumes from both The Crown and The Queen's Gambit.

Right now from your couch, you can "tour" the collection of costumes here, where you'll be whisked into a 3D model of the museum.

You'll be able to choose which show's costumes you'd like to see first and zoom into them and around them to get a closer look.

Photograph: Courtesy Netflix

Venturing over to the fourth season costumes of The Crown, the hit-show about the life and rule of Queen Elizabeth II, you'll see the Queen's "Trooping of the Colour" riding habit and her tweed Braemar Games suit, as well as the stunning wedding dress worn by Princess Diana in the show. Three people across four weeks and 600 hours create Princess Di's dress, which used 95 meters of fabric and 100 meters of lace, according to the exhibit. The train is about 25 feet long. Tailoring the dress took five fittings with actress Emma Corrin.

Emmy-winning Costume Designer Amy Roberts created these outfits.

The fourth season of The Crown debuts on November 15.

Photograph: Courtesy Netflix

On the other side of the 3D room, The Queen's Gambit fashions from the 1960s reign supreme.

The Queen's Gambit, which just debuted on October 23, follows Elizabeth Harmon who infiltrates the arena of the internationally competitive game of chess. In pursuit of becoming a world champion in a male-dominated sport, Beth matures both in fashion and skill.

Photograph: Courtesy Phil Bray/Netflix

Here, you'll see the pale green "Endgame dress," the grid-patterned "pride coat" and a small black dress as well as her rich, green velvet "I feel good" dress.

Costume Designer Gabriele Binder created the wardrobe.

Photograph: Courtesy Netflix

Users of the 3D exhibit will also get to zoom around and look at objects from the museum's collection that relate to key characters and visual themes in the two series, including an ancient Egyptian object, Senet Game (c.1938-1799 B.C.E.), an early precursor of chess; Arthur Tress’ Boys on Checker Floor, Far Rockaway, NY (1980), a photograph depicting a group of local teenagers strategizing placement on a chessboard; and Guyanese-British artist Hew Locke’s Koh-I-noor (2005), a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II made from plastic toys and trinkets, among others.

For those into the fashion, check out the panel discussion moderated by Academy Award-winning Costume Designer Ruth E. Carter who examines behind the scenes insight into the wardrobe creations by Binder and Roberts alongside Brooklyn Museum Curator, Matthew Yokobosky.

