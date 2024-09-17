Could the Northern Lights be visible in NYC this week?

In July, the Northern Lights were visible from across large swaths of the U.S. thanks to a massive and rare solar flare. If you missed your opportunity to see them and gave yourself a hard time about it, we have some good news: The Northern Lights might be visible again from New York City throughout the week.

That’s because the sun is currently going through something called Solar Cycle 25, which means there will be intense flares that result in more wide reaching northern light displays. Of course, like most celestial phenomena in light-polluted New York, you’re going to have to plan and put some intention and effort in if you really want to see the northern lights. Here’s everything you need to know about how to see this rare and coveted natural occurrence.

Where can you see the Northern Lights in New York?

Although the strongest of the magnetic storm happened on Sunday and Monday nights, the effects of the storm could still be visible tonight and for the next couple of days. In New York state, you're more likely to see them more clearly the further north you go. The northern lights will also be visible throughout Wisconsin and other northern states.

When will they be visible again?

The northern lights are most likely to be visible between 10pm and 2am, according to NOAA. Your best bet is to try to find a park, beach, or somewhere as far as possible from bright city lights. Once you find a spot, give your eyes time to adjust to the darkness.

There is a chance of overcast skies over New York City tonight, which would further reduce the chances of seeing northern lights. It's worthwhile to note that even if you do get a glimpse, they won't look exactly like they do in pictures that were taken in places like Alaska or Iceland—If you try to see them in New York, they're likely to appear pretty faint with the naked eye.

However, this is likely not the last time we'll get a chance to see the northern lights in the city. Solar Cycle 25, which is seeing extensive sunspot activity, is peaking now and will remain powerful until summer 2025, per the Space Weather Prediction Center. Be on the lookout for latest news on solar flares and when the northern lights might be visible again on NOAA's website.