Cozy up inside a rooftop igloo this winter inspired by Antarctic expeditions

The Arlo Nomad and Arlo Soho are both getting a little cooler this winter. The two hotels are simultaneously hosting winter pop-ups—called Arlo Arctica—based on Sir Earnest Shackleton's Antarctic explorations to the South Pole in 1907 (Sound familiar?). For drinks, they are using Shackleton Blended Malt Scotch Whisky to create a cocktail menu inspired by the whisky guzzled during the expeditions, where Shackleton commissioned 25 cases of the brown liquor for his group (11 bottles of the whisky were found in the ice beneath the original camp one century later).

The Arlo Nomad's pop-up is currently open, while the Arlo Soho opens December 1st—and both are open through March 2019. The Nomad hotel includes two heated ice huts planted on the 31-story rooftop bar, The Heights. Inside will be heaters, "cozy winter accents" and bottle service (access starts at $300 for two hours). On the rooftop, there will also be artifacts from Shackleton, ice sculptures, a fireplace and camp-like furnishings. For food, a South Pole pizza with Bechamel sauce, onions, Fontina and pancetta will be served, along with customized whiskey cocktails.

Meanwhile, a little further downtown, Arlo Soho's Courtyard is turning the on-site greenhouses into ice huts with blankets and heaters. And to make it extra winter wonderland-y in the courtyard, they'll be blasting real snow every hour. You can head there from 7am to midnight everyday, no reservations required. We'd say it sounds like it's worth the trek.