Cruise ships are finally returning to NYC next month

Norwegian will disembark its first ship from New York shores in late September.

After an unprecedented 18-month-long pause, commercial cruise ships will once again flow in and out of New York’s shores. The pause, first enacted when the CDC issued a No Sail Order in March of 2020, is expected to be lifted around late September.

The New York City Economic Development Corporation, which, through its NYCruise program, manages Manhattan and Brooklyn cruise terminals, confirmed the sign of progress to amNewYork Metro on Monday. “We are working with two cruise lines (Norwegian and Crystal) to resume sailings out of NYC in late September,” a top official from EDC told the publication.

The announcement comes at a crucial time in the prolonged revival of key industries and activities in New York City, especially as economists and workers alike have expressed dismay at the city’s slower-than-expected rebound as the Delta Covid-19 variant has upended a large-scale return to offices and other key developments.

The cruise ship industry has been particularly hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, as excursions were paused in multiple countries. Consumer fears were high: In February of 2020, the Diamond Princess Ship experienced over 700 documented cases of Covid-19 after a prolonged quarantine of passengers and staff on the ship and attracted international media attention.

Per amNewYork, Norwegian and Crystal, two top cruise lines, have both agreed to follow CDC recommendations and guidelines on its ships. Passengers and staff will be required to provide proof of vaccination and, in addition, staff will be “regularly tested” for Covid-19.

Earlier this summer, the revival of Florida’s cruise ship industry created tension between the government and major players. Norwegian challenged Governor Ron DeSantis’ block on mask mandates, seeking to require passengers to wear masks, and ultimately won its case in the Florida Supreme Court.

Norwegian has already scheduled its first trip out of New York in over a year: A seven-day excursion to Bermuda, setting off on September 26.