Cuomo announces new order to allow businesses to deny entry to the unmasked

Today marks a benchmark day in the way the city is dealing with the current crisis. Governor Andrew Cuomo took to Twitter around noon to announce that he has signed a new executive order allowing businesses to deny entry to those not wearing masks. "People have a right to jeopardize their own health (I don’t recommend it). People don’t have a right to jeopardize other people’s health," said Cuomo.

The number of New Yorkers not wearing masks could continue to increase as the weather warms up, and people become less vigilant about donning face coverings. But this new order allows establishments like supermarkets, bars, restaurants and other businesses to legally deny entry to anyone not following current public health protocols.

This new measure comes alongside the announcement of Mayor de Blasio's crackdown on outdoor bar hangouts, where customers have been seen congregating and ignoring proper social-distancing norms.

Most popular on Time Out

- When will hair salons reopen in NYC and what will it be like to get a haircut

- Secret NYC: Cool places that you probably didn’t know exist

- There’s now a wall of face mask vending machines on the Lower East Side

- How to get hired as a contract tracer in NYC and what the job entails

- When will gyms reopen in NYC and what will it be like to work out?

Share the story