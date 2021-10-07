Of course the creator of Shake Shack has created yet another finger food we can't resist. Danny Meyer's Daily Provisions, the all-day café beloved for its breakfast sandwiches and cozy dinners, just opened its latest outpost in the West Village at 29 Bedford Street. And with the new eatery comes an all new creation: The cacio e pepe cruller.

Crullers, which are typically sweet and adorned with icing or sugar, are made with a rich dough that's then twisted and fried for the ultimate cake-ness plus crunch, like a doughnut, but more textural. This cruller, however, is a limited-edition savory event.

Available daily at 4:00 pm, the cruller, which is $5, is made with Pecorino and black pepper inside and out, for a crisp, pasta-inspired pastry that you can indulge in on the go. The treat was created by Daily Provisions pastry chef Christine Lisa, who has worked at Union Square Cafe, Gramercy Tavern and more highly acclaimed restaurants.

"Danny's been challenging us to introduce a savory cruller and the West Village opening felt like the perfect opportunity to celebrate with something new. The Cacio e Pepe flavor was inspired by the area's Italian-American heritage, a little nod to all the family-run restaurants that used to line these streets," said Lisa. "We use our traditional cruller recipe, incorporating black pepper and pecorino cheese in the dough itself and then, once the cruller's out of the fryer, sprinkle it with the pepper and cheese mixture. The final product has the same crispy shell and soft interior as our traditional crullers, with a serious kick from the pepper and pecorino. We highly recommend grabbing one while they're still warm!"

Despite its simplicity of being just black pepper and sharp cheese, the Roman pasta dish Cacio e pepe has seen a surge in popularity in New York over the past few years. While some restaurants do it much better than others, it's hard to go wrong with a plate of buttery, gooey noodles. Near Daily Provisions is perhaps the city's most famous cac' and pep' spot: Via Carota. And with a notoriously long wait for its iconic pasta, the cacio e pepe cruller may be the best way to kill the time and wet your palate before twirling a fork into the OG.