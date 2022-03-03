New York's after work drinks just don't look like they used to.

That is, with so many still lacking the centrality of an office, meeting up after a long day of Zooming from the couch in sweatpants requires a destination, a worthwhile, accessible locale to draw out friends vis the East River ferry, multiple train lines or on foot.

Pearl Alley, located at South Street Seaport's Pier 17 is one such spot. Anchored by Dante Winter House, a seasonal pop-up by the beloved and highly acclaimed West Village Bar, this new venue may just get your outer borough crew socializing at the edge of Manhattan.

From now until winter's end, Dante has transformed its coffee bar into the Oysters & Martini Bar, which is open every Wednesday–Sunday from 4pm until late. Oysters are being supplied by Massachusetts-based Island Creek Oysters and will be $21 for a half dozen or $41 for a full dozen.

Speciality martinis are $17 each and include the signature Dante Martini (Roku Gin, Grey Goose, Dolin Blanc, Noilly Prat, Nardini cedro, olive bitters, lemon bitters, saline and Acqua Panna water); a Dirty Martini (Grey Goose, Martini & Rossi Extra Dry, olive brine filthy, St Germain, olive bitters, saline and Acqua Panna); the Upside Down Dirty Gibson (Cinzano 1757, Dolin Blanc, Roku Gin, onion brine, lemon bitters, Acqua Panna); and With a Twist (Roku Gin, Grey Goose Le Citron, Alessio Bianco, Carpano Dry, lemon bitters, Acqua Panna).

If all that martini sipping leaves you peckish, you can also order more fare from the Flatbread Food Truck and an Affogato truck with gelato and boozy espresso.

Those in search of adeal can also visit Monday through Friday, during the Dante Winter House Aperitivo Hour at Pearl Alley. Guests can enjoy $10 Negronis from 4pm–6pm at the Negroni Bar.