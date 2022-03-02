Davey’s Ice Cream is closing its East Village shop

It's the end of an era for a beloved East Village dessert institution. Davey's Ice Cream shop will be closing its first-ever location, at 137 First Ave. this Thursday, March 3. But fear not, the brand will still operate its Greenpoint ice cream shop (which also offers baked goods and hot chocolate, plus warm seating, in the colder months) as well as a new location in Moynihan Train Hall.

"We’re saddened to announce that our East Village shop will be closing this Thursday (3/3/2022) after 9 years. Please drop by for a free scoop and our final service this Thursday," the brand posted on Instagram. "Stay tuned for our new East Village relocation announcement." What better way to celebrate Davey's success than a free scoop to help clear out the original shop?

Davey's Ice Cream debuted in the East Village in September 2013, intriguing sweets lovers with ice cream made from scratch in the back of the narrow shop. Created by graphic designer-turned-ice-cream-maker David Yoo, Davey's quickly became known for their speciality and seasonal flavors. Over the years, menu staples have been Mexican vanilla bean (made with real vanilla), Chocolate Chocolate and Roasted Pistachio made from real nuts.



Using fresh milk sourced from the Hudson Valley, Davey's stood out nearly a decade ago for upping the ante on ice cream ingredients, and making the grab-and-go dessert accessibly gourmet.

Over the years, Davey's also became known for its indulgent sundaes and the indulgent pie milkshake, which blends an entire slice of peanut butter or seasonal pie with scoops of French vanilla ice cream and a swirl of chocolate sauce.