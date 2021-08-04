NYC is no stranger to fusion fare, and just when it seems like the world’s cuisines have combined in all possible ways, creative culinistas are ready to create some new mashup innovations. Next stop for your cross-continental taste buds: Indian-Mexican fare by restaurateur PriaVanda Chouhan.

Eight years ago, Chouhan launched the popular Indian street food concept Desi Galli in Kips Bay, and now, at her second location in Alphabet City, she is adding a full sit-down tasting menu experience with Desi Garden.

Originally, Desi Galli's fast-casual concept was envisioned in order to satisfy the New York Desi community's desire for Indian soul food. During the pandemic, however, Chouhan recognized that many of her regular customers were craving more experiences that extended beyond her typical fast-casual menu. This year, she decided to pivot into a full-service restaurant to reach her clientele, and Desi Garden was born.

Photograph: Courtesy Desi Garden

Named for the fresh vegetables and herbs picked directly from Chef Chouhan’s garden and fused into dishes featuring Indian and Mexican flavors, Desi Garden offers a 7-course tasting menu for just $49, including a spicy margarita!

Some menu items include aloo gobi flautas, which featured tender pieces of seasoned cauliflower and potatoes wrapped in house-made pastry; chicken tikka tacos served in soft chapatis; paneer empanadas with peas; and special churros for dessert. Diners can opt into the vegetarian or meat menus.

Desi Garden is bookable online Thursday to Sunday from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. Seating is limited and some takeout options are also available.