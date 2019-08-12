‘Diana’, the Musical, will open on Broadway next spring

It’s a big day for lovers of pop culture inspired by the British royal family. Not only was the premiere date released (along with a very dramatic and very short teaser) for season three of The Crown, but it was also announced that a brand-new musical inspired by the life of the late Princess Diana will be coming to Broadway this spring.

The new musical Diana, which will open at the Longacre Theater on March 31, 2020, is transferring to Broadway after a run earlier this year at La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego. The creative team includes Christopher Ashley, the director behind Come From Away, and Joe DiPietro and David Bryan, the writers behind Memphis. The actors who portrayed Diana and Prince Charles in the California production of the show, Jeanna de Waal and Roe Hartrampf, will be reprising the roles on Broadway.

The new musical is one of a few creative projects centering on the life of Princess Diana that have been percolating recently. A new season of Ryan Murphy’s Feud had planned to center on the People’s Princess before it was abruptly cancelled last year, and The Crown is set to being incorporating the historic figure into its fourth season.

Interestingly enough, Diana won’t be the only new musical featuring original songs centered on a turbulent royal marriage. “Six,” a contemporary retelling of the lives of Henry VIII’s wives and their various demises will start performances at the Brooks Atkinson Theater in February.