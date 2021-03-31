'Diana,' the musical is already selling tickets for when it opens on Broadway

Broadway won't return until the fall, but tickets for Diana: The Musical are already on sale for when it opens its door in December.

Princess Diana stans have been waiting a very long time for the show to return, especially after our obsession was stoked by season four of Netflix's The Crown, in which Diana makes her (very troubling) entrance.

Pending Broadway’s anticipated return, previews will begin at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th Street) on Wednesday, December 1, with opening night slated for Thursday, December 16.

In the dramatized version of Diana's time in the spotlight, Jeanna de Waal and Roe Hartrampf play the royal couple, flanked once again by Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth II and Erin Davie as Camilla Parker-Bowles. Christopher Ashley (Come from Away) directs; Joe DiPietro and David Bryan, who wrote the 2010 Tony winner Memphis, are the writers.

For those who don't want to wait to see it on stage in December, the show will premiere as a special presentation on Netflix on Friday, October 1. It was filmed in 2020.

"The chance to share our show, first with Netflix’s global audience, and then welcoming a live audience back on Broadway, is something we’ve all been dreaming about for more than a year," the show's producers said in a statement. "We could not be more thrilled to finally share both the film and the Broadway musical with the world."

Tickets for the show are now on sale through November 20, 2022 on telecharge.com.

