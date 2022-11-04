New York
Timeout

Candy Crush Saga 10th Anniversary Drone Show & Party
Photograph: Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for Candy Crush Saga) | drone show at the Candy Crush Saga 10th Anniversary Drone Show & Party on November 03, 2022 in New York City.

Did you see the Candy Crush Saga drone show that happened over Battery Park last night?

500 drones created Candy Crush Saga images in the NYC skyline.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
The NYC skyline welcomed a giant advertisement for Candy Crush Saga last night that was created with 500 drones.

The display, which celebrated the game app’s 10-year anniversary, used drones to spell out the game’s name, “#10yearsoffun,” a character from the addicting game, words like “sweet!” and “play!” as well as some candy-inspired designs. According to the company, the show could be seen by “countless New Yorkers from downtown to midtown as well as New Jersey residents across the Hudson.” 

The show was accompanied by an event at Battery Park Esplanade Plaza, where apparently 1,000 people enjoyed music from DJ Luda Love, had Candy Crush Saga-inspired food and drinks, played in a gigantic, adult, ball pit, tried their hands at carnival games and more. Today for National Candy Day, players can access 24 hours of unlimited lives in the game. 

If you’re confused because drones aren’t allowed in NYC air space, you’re not alone. Usually, they are banned. According to Gothamist, the city’s Avigation Law, flying one drone is illegal anywhere in the five boroughs. The law is actually the subject of an ongoing lawsuit and lobbying by companies like Uber and AT&T, which seek to incorporate drones into their business. 

So how did Candy Crush Saga get drones in the sky? The company’s general manager told Gothamist that it launched from New Jersey’s Liberty State Park to avoid crossing state lines. New Jersey typically bans drone use but this time it gave a special use permit. Pixis was also able to obtain a waiver from the Federal Aviation Administration allowing the shows to take place in federal air space, Gothamist says.

As you might imagine, putting an ad in the sky might anger a few people.

Dustin Partridge, the director of conservation and science at NYC Audubon, told Gothamist the drones would likely disrupt bird migration patterns.

Senator Brad Hoylman, particularly, is outraged and wants the FAA and New Jersey to ban drones completely and pull the permit for “this outrageous commercialization of our public space.”

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine voiced his support for the ban on Twitter as well.

As lovers of the NYC skyline, we’re not so sure this is the best idea, but what do you think? Are drone displays something you think the NYC skyline should have in the future? 

