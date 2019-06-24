Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Diller, from The Pickle Guys, is finally opening on the Lower East Side
News / Eating

Diller, from The Pickle Guys, is finally opening on the Lower East Side

By Emma Orlow Posted: Monday June 24 2019, 8:04pm

Diller, from The Pickle Guys, is finally opening on the Lower East Side
Photograph: Christina Branco

The Pickle Guys will open Diller on the Lower East Side next door to its Grand Street shop. After the grand opening was delayed for eight months, Diller debuts this week with fried-pickled fun that expands The Pickle Guy's pantry mainstays to a foray into sit-down fast casual. 

Inside the shop a green pickle-shaped neon sign reads "Not just a side piece, I'm the main dish." That might sound like it'd be the tagline for a rom-com best friend. But, in fact, it's the slogan for the new pickle-focused casual restaurant offering a global look into fermented goodness; demonstrating that pickles, too, can be the star of the meal (in our opinion, they always were!) Diller intends to bridge the diversity of the neighborhood's history by incorporating Jewish and Asian influences in the menu; there's a reuben egg roll (swiss, kraut, onion, pastrami spiced lentils) and pickled okra rice balls (gumbo spices, pickled peppers, tomato), as well as a pickled pineapple lemonade. All dishes will gluten-free and vegetarian. Full menu can be seen, below. 

Oh, and fans of Pickle Day can rejoice: From 12:30pm to 3:30 pm on Thursday, June 27th there will be giveaways for the first 50 customers. No sourpusses allowed!

Diller is located at 357 Grand St, New York, NY 10002. 

Photograph: Courtesy Diller

 

Photograph: Courtesy Diller

Photograph: Courtesy Diller

 

 

 

 

Photograph: Courtesy Diller

 

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Emma Orlow 42 Posts

Combining her background in curatorial with her years in the food industry, Emma Orlow looks for stories about unconventional approaches to dining and the stories of the people behind them. Born and raised in New York, she's spent years covering the food, beverage, and design spaces. In addition to her work at Time Out, she's written for Eater, New York Magazine, Saveur, Vice MUNCHIES, Los Angeles Times, Architectural Digest, Edible Brooklyn, and more! Her words have been included on various school syllabi and panel discussions. Emma also makes art with food, putting on experiential shows throughout the city.

Emma has been with Time Out since 2019, and is the Associate Food & Drink Editor in New York. Reach Emma emma.orlow@timeout.com or connect with her on Instagram @emorlow.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest