Diller, from The Pickle Guys, is finally opening on the Lower East Side

The Pickle Guys will open Diller on the Lower East Side next door to its Grand Street shop. After the grand opening was delayed for eight months, Diller debuts this week with fried-pickled fun that expands The Pickle Guy's pantry mainstays to a foray into sit-down fast casual.

Inside the shop a green pickle-shaped neon sign reads "Not just a side piece, I'm the main dish." That might sound like it'd be the tagline for a rom-com best friend. But, in fact, it's the slogan for the new pickle-focused casual restaurant offering a global look into fermented goodness; demonstrating that pickles, too, can be the star of the meal (in our opinion, they always were!) Diller intends to bridge the diversity of the neighborhood's history by incorporating Jewish and Asian influences in the menu; there's a reuben egg roll (swiss, kraut, onion, pastrami spiced lentils) and pickled okra rice balls (gumbo spices, pickled peppers, tomato), as well as a pickled pineapple lemonade. All dishes will gluten-free and vegetarian. Full menu can be seen, below.

Oh, and fans of Pickle Day can rejoice: From 12:30pm to 3:30 pm on Thursday, June 27th there will be giveaways for the first 50 customers. No sourpusses allowed!

Diller is located at 357 Grand St, New York, NY 10002.

Photograph: Courtesy Diller

Photograph: Courtesy Diller

Photograph: Courtesy Diller