Discount European grocery chain Lidl is opening a new location in the Bronx

New Yorkers love their supermarkets. Not surprising, especially when you consider that thousands of folks live in neighborhoods that are considered food deserts or places with little to no access to affordable groceries.

That's why we're pretty excited about the recent announcement that Lidl, the Germany grocery chain known for selling cheap and well-curated international grocery items, will be opening a brand new location in the Bronx in November.

RECOMMENDED: Jaywalking is officially legal in NYC

The new shop, which will take over 840 Pelham Parkway, is inviting residents to its opening party on November 13, starting with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 7:40am followed by free coffee and the chance to grab some of the chain's famous fresh croissants.

Lidl recently announced its U.S. relaunch plan and intends to bring "private label picks, global imports, and everyday name brands" to the neighborhood, according to an official press release.

Lidl has always prided itself on the intuitive and minimalistic layout of its spaces, filled with croissants that are just 49 cents, Bon Gelati Premium Ice Cream Mini Mix bars and Italian-imported Lidl Parmigiano Reggiano cheese that will make your head spin.

The company is clearly on a roll: earlier this year, it opened a 35,000 square-foot store at the Queens Place Mall in Elmhurst. This is going to be the second Lidl location in the Bronx (the other is at the Bronx Terminal Market) and the sixth location across Manhattan and Queens.

If you're a Brooklyn resident and starting to get Lidl-induced FOMO, don't worry: the chain is opening a new 30,000-square-foot Lidl in Downtown Brooklyn in 2025 and another location in Crown Heights as well.

Just a few years ago, the only way New Yorkers could gain access to Lidl was through a flight to Europe, but all these openings are an indication that things are changing: clearly, we're loving the European import and keeping them in business.

If you're not able to make it to the opening on November 13, no worries—the store will be open from 8am to 10pm daily.