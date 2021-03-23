New York
Timeout

Dolphins in NYC
Photograph: Shutterstock

Dolphins were seen swimming around in the East River today

One lucky New Yorker caught them on video.

By
Shaye Weaver
Three playful dolphins were spotted swimming in the East River on Tuesday afternoon in NYC.

The sighting took place at WNYC Transmitter Park in Greenpoint just after noon. New Yorker Cailin Doran caught them on video swimming near the park and under the bridge there:

Doran told Patch that she sighted them on a break at the park and that it was "just such a bright light in everything that happened over the past year."

The last reported dolphin sighting in this area was in 2013, when an offshore bottlenose showed up in the East River near Astoria and the Upper East Side, according to the New York Times. In December, another marine mammal surprised New Yorkers when a humpback whale was spotted swimming in the Hudson next to Lady Liberty.

