New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Dominique Ansel Workshop
Dominique Ansel Workshop

Dominique Ansel Workshop is hosting its first guest chef

It's a special treat you won't want to miss.

Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Advertising
Dominique Ansel Workshop, the newest bakery and croissant-focused project by the eponymous celebrity chef behind the Cronut, is already introducing new flavors.
 
This upcoming weekend, the bakery will host pastry chef Roy Shvartzapel from the cult-favorite online bakeshop Panettone by Roy. He'll be in the Flatiron bakery from September 10-12, to bake and help serve an exclusive new panettone flavor he created with Ansel just for this weekend: Caramelia Chocolate Orangette. 
This double chocolate panettone is made with with light-as-air fluffy chocolate dough studded with chunks of Valrhona Caramelia (caramelized milk chocolate) and candied orange peels. It's available for this one weekend only, via online pre-order for pick-ups or in-person daily while supplies last. Each panettone costs $68, and serves 10-12, but no one's going to judge you for keeping it all to yourself. 
Dominique Ansel Workshop opened this past July as a celebration of croissants, located right inside of Dominique Ansel's pastry production kitchens just off Madison Square Park. Classic croissants (made with French Beurre d'Isigny and Les Grands Moulins de Paris flour), olive oil croissants (with cold-pressed olive oil, rosemary, and confit garlic), multigrain, pain au chocolat, almond, and more croissants are fresh baked daily. A few outdoor tables are available for seating, but all treats are easily portable to the nearby park.
"For me, the best table in any restaurant is the chef's table in the kitchen, and it's the best table not just for the guest but for the chef,” the James-Beard award winning pastry chef said of his latest opening. “I always think it's important for our chefs to see people enjoying their food everyday. So when we built our new commissary kitchen in Flatiron, we decided to include a counter inside for our guests. It's our little croissant shop, with fresh-baked croissants and other laminated goods.”

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Fall

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.