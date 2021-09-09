Dominique Ansel Workshop is hosting its first guest chef

Dominique Ansel Workshop, the newest bakery and croissant-focused project by the eponymous celebrity chef behind the Cronut, is already introducing new flavors.

This upcoming weekend, the bakery will host pastry chef Roy Shvartzapel from the cult-favorite online bakeshop Panettone by Roy. He'll be in the Flatiron bakery from September 10-12, to bake and help serve an exclusive new panettone flavor he created with Ansel just for this weekend: Caramelia Chocolate Orangette.

This double chocolate panettone is made with light-as-air fluffy chocolate dough studded with chunks of Valrhona Caramelia (caramelized milk chocolate) and candied orange peels. It's available for this one weekend only, via online pre-order for pick-ups or in-person daily while supplies last. Each panettone costs $68, and serves 10-12, but no one's going to judge you for keeping it all to yourself.

Dominique Ansel Workshop opened this past July as a celebration of croissants, located right inside of Dominique Ansel's pastry production kitchens just off Madison Square Park . Classic croissants (made with French Beurre d'Isigny and Les Grands Moulins de Paris flour), olive oil croissants (with cold-pressed olive oil, rosemary, and confit garlic), multigrain, pain au chocolat, almond, and more croissants are fresh baked daily. A few outdoor tables are available for seating, but all treats are easily portable to the nearby park.

"For me, the best table in any restaurant is the chef's table in the kitchen, and it's the best table not just for the guest but for the chef,” the James-Beard award winning pastry chef said of his latest opening. “I always think it's important for our chefs to see people enjoying their food everyday. So when we built our new commissary kitchen in Flatiron, we decided to include a counter inside for our guests. It's our little croissant shop, with fresh-baked croissants and other laminated goods.”