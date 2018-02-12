Dress up as Carrie Fisher and party with NYC drag queens next month

Somehow, it's been more than a year since the galaxy lost the acerbic, unflinchingly funny Carrie Fisher, but her legacy lives far, far beyond her career as an actress, novelist and script doctor. The princess of IDGAF was one of the first public figures to speak openly about her bipolarism, and she never candy-coated her experiences with electroshock therapy, drug addiction and Hollywood weight standards in books, films and plays like Postcards from the Edge and Wishful Drinking. To honor her impact on mental health awareness and to raise money for the International Bipolar Foundation, a lineup of drag queens, stand-ups and fans perform confessional tributes at Night of 1,000 Carries on March 22 at Therapy Bar.

“Carrie Fisher was not a saint in following the bipolar rules of what one should do with their health all the time,” says Taha Rakla, the event’s executive producer. “But I think that’s kind of the point. Her style of transparency and rough humor is what people attach to and draw empowerment from.”

Look out for songs, stories and a Fisher-inspired costume contest. “I wanted to memorialize Carrie in a way that she would appreciate. In the afterlife, I think she would really dig a comedy drag variety show about these topics that she was all about,” Rakla says.

On deck to perform are comedians Bobby Hankinson and George Civeris, along with some of our favorite NYC drag queens: Brita Filter, Sherry Vine, Jan Sport and Elizabeth James.

So which look will you serve? Alderaan royal realness? Gun-and-cardigan-toting Blues Brothers delirium? Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back nun? With iconic appearances on Sex and The City, Catastrophe, Austin Powers and beyond, you've got a lot of choices to pick from. Or will you take a swerve and go for a Debbie Reynolds pantsuit?

Night of 1,000 Carries is at Therapy Bar on March 27 from 6–9pm. Suggested donation is $5.