New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Dumpling Lab
Dumpling Lab

Dumpling Lab brings innovative dumplings to the East Village

The new tantalizing destination is over a year in the making.

Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Advertising

There's a brand-new dumpling destination downtown, and it's over a year in the making.

Dumpling Lab, founded by Hunan Slurp's Chef Xiaomei Ma and partners Chao Wang and Lu Dong, brings even more contemporary Chinese food to the East Village with its new seafood-focused menu, inspired by the Chinese city of Tsingtao

“Just like New York, Tsingtao is a coastal city where we grow up eating a lot of mackerel, especially mackerel dumplings. To recreate that hometown flavor in New York, we added dried shellfish to bring out the most sea flavors,” says Ma.

Mackerel Dumplings made with Spanish mackerel, pork, chive and dried shellfish are a menu standout. 

To embrace the diversity of Tsingtao's culinary culture, Ma also added dumpling flavors like organic chicken dumplings with wood ear and corn, plus zucchini and cucumber dumplings with eggs and vermicelli.

Dumpling is such an accommodating and all-embracing medium to work with. It can wrap all the best flavors you can imagine in its dough. We do not want to limit ourselves to only ‘authentic’ flavors but rather experiment with the ingredients, hence the name Dumpling Lab," says Ma. 

Cold dishes on the menu include Shun De Crudo, a sashimi of the day with kaffir lime leaves, ginger, scallion, crisps and peanut with special soy dressing. Hot dishes include a truffle shrimp toast and a reinvented Mapo silky tofu made with mixed mushroom instead of a meat sauce. 

To chase down all the shareable bites, cocktails are served on draft! The Kochi Breeze mixes shochu, yuzu, lemon, elderflower, shiso and miso. The owners' friend Xin Feng designed the beverage menu to complement Dumpling Lab's eclectic dishes. 

Dumpling Lab is located at 214 E 9th St and has two floors, seating up to 30 people at once. It opened on Sunday.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.