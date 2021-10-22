Early voting starts October 23 in NYC

Another season, another election

This year, though the stakes may not feel as high, it's still important to cast your ballot. The 2021 New York City Mayoral election is officially Tuesday, November 2, with early voting opening Saturday, October 23 and running through Sunday, October 31.

Anyone is eligible to vote early, though poll locations can be different from your typical voting site. Check online to determine your early poll site and its hours for the next week.

Unlike this past spring's primary, this ballot will not have a ranked choice option. While the top billing goes to the two mayoral candidates—Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams as the Democrat choice and Curtis Silwa as the Republican choice—there are many more people and positions to vote for on the New York City ballot this go around.

Along with city council candidates in your district, public advocate, borough presidents and city comptroller are all positions up for votes.

Five additional ballot proposals will also help determine the future of New York City, with questions about redistricting; adding the right to clean air, clean water, and a healthful environment to all New Yorkers; passing a new law for same-day voter registration; and more.

The deadline to apply for an absentee, vote by mail ballot was Monday, October 18, so if you anticipate being busy on November 2, this week of early voting is your best chance to make your voice heard for the future of our city. More resources and common FAQs can be found on voting.nyc.