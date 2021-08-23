New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Mexican Burger
Los Tres Chiflados

East Village fav Superiority Burgers will take over former Odessa Diner space

The larger space will allow the popular vegetarian joint to offer sit-down eating and an expanded menu.

Written by
André Wheeler
Advertising

Since opening to rave reviews in 2015, Superiority Burger has amassed a passionate following through chef Brooks Headley’s expansive and casual vegetarian offerings. Now, the East Village eatery is set to swap its notoriously cozy location at East 9th Street for the much larger space of what used to be the popular, 24-hour Odessa Diner (RIP). 

Speaking to Eater, Headley is clear he wants to keep many of the nostalgia-packed architectural features—which include a fifties-leaning soda bar and satellite counter—found inside the former Odessa Dinner intact.  “I find it completely beautiful,” Headley shared with the food publication. “I don’t plan to change it at all.” 

The move to 119 Ave. A, right across from the skater haven of Tompkins Square Park, makes sense for Superiority Burger, which has long drawn lines of customers ready to chomp down on vegetarian sloppy joes and fried tofu sandwiches. And the restaurant has expanded its footprint even while remaining unpretentious and approachable: Headley opened up an outpost in Tokyo, Japan last year, complete with new location-specific creations like the New Japan Burger featuring yuba. 

Hadley also shared that the larger kitchen space will likely allow the restaurant to try out new creations, including house-made vegan buns and turning its popular focacci into a staple menu offering. 

For now, of course, fans can still grab veggie burgers at Superiority’s original location. The move to Odessa is set to open five months from now, in 2022.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.