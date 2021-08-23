East Village fav Superiority Burgers will take over former Odessa Diner space

The larger space will allow the popular vegetarian joint to offer sit-down eating and an expanded menu.

Since opening to rave reviews in 2015, Superiority Burger has amassed a passionate following through chef Brooks Headley’s expansive and casual vegetarian offerings. Now, the East Village eatery is set to swap its notoriously cozy location at East 9th Street for the much larger space of what used to be the popular, 24-hour Odessa Diner (RIP).

Speaking to Eater, Headley is clear he wants to keep many of the nostalgia-packed architectural features—which include a fifties-leaning soda bar and satellite counter—found inside the former Odessa Dinner intact. “I find it completely beautiful,” Headley shared with the food publication. “I don’t plan to change it at all.”

The move to 119 Ave. A, right across from the skater haven of Tompkins Square Park, makes sense for Superiority Burger, which has long drawn lines of customers ready to chomp down on vegetarian sloppy joes and fried tofu sandwiches. And the restaurant has expanded its footprint even while remaining unpretentious and approachable: Headley opened up an outpost in Tokyo, Japan last year, complete with new location-specific creations like the New Japan Burger featuring yuba.

Hadley also shared that the larger kitchen space will likely allow the restaurant to try out new creations, including house-made vegan buns and turning its popular focacci into a staple menu offering.

For now, of course, fans can still grab veggie burgers at Superiority’s original location. The move to Odessa is set to open five months from now, in 2022.