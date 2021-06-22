East Village speakeasy Stickett Inn is an under-the-radar new queer space

Upstate’s Stickett Inn has opened a speakeasy-style tasting room in the East Village. The cider brand and upstate retreat is known for being LGBTQ-friendly, as it’s proudly run by husbands Johnny Pizzolato and Roswell Hamrick.

The Stickett Inn’s newest space is much smaller than their multiroom property, cottage and bar near the Delaware River in Barryville, New York. Unmarked and currently off-the-radar (it’s not on Google Maps), The Stickett Inn at 159 First Avenue between 9th and 10th Streets is dark and cozy, serving the brand’s cider, plus various types of New York-made spirits, many made by LGBTQ+ folks. Cider starts at $7, with 4 packs available to go for $18.99. Cans of Gay Beer and Dyke Beer are also on the menu, in keeping with the space’s inclusive spirit.

Cocktails are all $15 and range from classics, like the Catskills Negroni, a mimosa with cider, a Bloody Sunday with ramp-infused vodka and more. Non-alcoholic beverages include fruit-flavored shrub sodas and Intelligensia cold brew.

To eat, the menu offers Upstate-sourced treats, like cheese from Calkins Creamery with Catskills Provisions honey. Big spenders can also splurge on a $70 Siberian Sturgeon Caviar Russe platter, served with toast points or “Wendy Williams style” with Doritos or Upstate New York style with potato chips.

Tuesday nights, from 5pm–12am, is Dyke Night, hosted and bartender by Dyke Beer Founders Loretta Chung and Sarah Hollinquest.

“We do Dyke Night because there is a lack of space for our community. Through bartending at Dyke Nite, we are able to connect with your community and bring people together,” they said. “In addition to tasting Dyke Beer and meeting us, we get to hear feedback about the beer and events people want.”

Last Tuesday, the crowd stated past last call, not wanting to leave at midnight because the bar is just that cozy, the drinks are that good, and New York could always use more queer spaces.