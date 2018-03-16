Eat a bunch of gourmet bugs at a culinary event in Times Square later this month

Whether you’re an adventurous eater or just someone who’s dedicated their life to emulating the lifestyle choices of Nicole Kidman, you may be interested in a New York Adventure Club event coming to Ripley’s Believe it or Not! Times Square at the end of the month.

The club is teaming up with Brooklyn Bugs for the first-ever Bugapalooza! on April Fool’s Eve (Is that a thing?) aka March 31. The culinary event is meant to introduce curious eaters to the world of edible bugs and will be dishing up a number of creative critter crumbs.

Here's the itty-bitty nitty gritty: The “Little Critter” package will get you six bug dishes, prepared by Chef Joseph Yoon, ranging from Grilled Cheese and Cricket Bites to Chapulines Popcorn. All the buggy ballers out there can upgrade to “The King Scorpion” tier, which will hook you up with four additional higher-end bites. As your parents once said when they first visited your New York apartment: Wow, that’s a lotta bugs.

On top of copious insect consumption, a ticket to the event also includes open-access to the 20 themed rooms at the attraction with weird shit like shrunken heads, a 19-foot-tall albino giraffe and a laser maze challenge.

You might want to put a bug in your significant other’s ear about this one! It would probably make for a very fun date.

