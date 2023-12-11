New York
Timeout

Naks
Photograph: Paul McDonough

Top restaurant group Unapologetic Foods has expanded to Filipino fare

Naks on the Lower East Side follows Indian restaurants Semma and Dhamaka

Written by
Time Out New York editors
Unapologetic Foods, the group behind hit Indian restaurants Masalawala & Sons and Dhamaka, has just opened a new spot on the Lower East Side that "takes diners to the Philippines," per a press release.

Unapologetic Foods' vet chef Eric Valdez, who grew up in the metro Manila region, is at the helm. Valdez tapped memories of cooking with family, as well as his travels, in authoring the menu. 

Twenty of Naks' seats are dedicated to its kamayan experience, which translates to "to eat with hands," the release reads, "a communal dining style that has been cherished for generations." The release also notes that there is a handwashing area in the dining room. 

The opening tasting menu ($135 per person; $80 more for the beverage pairing), kicks off with small plates like swaki, a sea urchin with red onion, and pritong bola, a chicken and shrimp dish in manong sauce. Entrées include lechon liempo, pork belly cooked in garlic and lemon grass. 

Naks
A separate space has 14 seats dedicated to à la carte dining. That menu spotlights street food-inspired plates that reps say are lesser-seen in NYC or metro Manila. Expect items like Kanto fried chicken,  beef testicle and pizzle soup and barbecue pork jowl with soy sauce and banana ketchup.

Bartender Aaron Asombrado's drink list takes Filipino home remedies, local traditions and history as inspiration. The "Filipino hot toddy," for example, recalls an herbal treatment for the common cold. Beer, wine and spirit-free options are also available. 

Naks is located at 201 1st Avenue. It is open Tuesday-Sunday from 5pm-10pm.

