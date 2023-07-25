Eat nuts out of a mini NYC trash can at this new rooftop bar

UNLISTED merges street art with upscale bar snacks on the 11th floor of the UNTITLED hotel.

Another rooftop bar is opening in Lower Manhattan.

Opening Wednesday, July 26, UNLISTED on the 11th floor of the UNTITLED hotel offers 360-degree views of the NYC skyline across a spacious 2,300-square-foot patio.

A sparkling disco ball glitters over soft, velvety furniture in hues of greens, pinks, and mustard yellow, on which to enjoy cocktails and elevated bar snacks.

And to balance out all that classiness, a bit of kitsch paying homage to New York icons.

A $24 cocktail list includes The Rosenwach made with pisco, chamomile and honey is presented in a 3D-printed water tower vessel, a nod to the iconic Long Island City water tank. The Red Handed cocktail made with Irish Whiskey, lemon verbena and apple is served in a custom spray paint can celebrating the neighborhood’s street art. The Lloyd's Famous (an ode to the Harlem bakery) is made with carrot cake, pecan and rye. Local beers and wines from around the world are also served.

UNTITLED The Rosenwach cocktail at UNLISTED

To eat, a reimagined dirty water dog, the Wagyu Glizzy is served in a fresh brioche bun topped with chili mayo and mango relish. Savory and sweet bar nuts (in flavors including curried, candied and citrus) are served in a mini NYC trash can and in a nod to nearby Chinatown, General Tso’s Chicken is reimagined into a pâté decorated with green onions atop sesame cornbread. Knishes are made with purple potato for a bit of vibrant color and ceviche is topped with lychee and coconut.

The rooftop also features street art via three custom murals by curators Stikki Peaches, Taroe, and Clown Soldier.

UNLISTED is at 3 Freeman Alley and is exclusively for guests ages 21 and over. Reservations are available via Resy. Outdoor and indoor seating is available.