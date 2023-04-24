New York
The Georgia Room
Eat spaghetti on the dance floor at this new party

Shake it while you slurp spaghetti.

Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Ever feel a craving for pasta while you're partying? You need those carbs to keep your groove going, and this party provides. 

On Thursday, April 27, the roving Spaghetti Disco party will hit Manhattan for one night only. The disco extravaganza will take place at the Georgia Room, a lightly Georgia O’Keeffe-themed lounge above the Freehand Hotel in Gramercy. 

Created by artist Bianca Bosso, Spaghetti Disco will transform the space with Italian-American red sauce restaurant-inspired decor, plenty of prosecco, and the ultimate move: a 10pm dancefloor spaghetti drop by Chef Torrin Emory. Vegan and gluten-free options will also be served. 

DJs AMALIE, PopSamCam, the host Bianca with her music alias BUNX and disco legend Danilo Braca will keep the dancefloor hyped. BUNX will also vend pasta-shaped jewelry and other paraphernalia, because what's a themed party with no merch?

Georgia Room
The dress code is to get saucy and dress to impress. “Think Lady Gaga in House of Gucci, Jennifer Coolidge and Simona Tabasco in White Lotus and every floral Dolce & Gabbana campaign you can think of," reads the event flyer. Glitter, jewels, satin, and bright prints are all encouraged, as are pasta accessories and themed looks. 

Tickets start at $25, including a glass of bubbly or red wine upon arrival. Those who want to go all out can also book a VIP Table di Pappardelle ($1250 for up to 8 guests) or Table di Bucatini ($1500 for up to 10 guests) which includes elevated seating, plus buttle service including prosecco, Stoli vodka, and Maestro Dobel Diamante reposado tequila. 

