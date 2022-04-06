New York
Timeout

Edith’s Eatery and Grocer launches a "snack time" happy hour

A happy hour that's all about food? We're in.

Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
One of Williamsburg's favorite new establishments just got even better.

Edith's Eatery and Grocery, the corner side cafe, restaurant and full-service grocer serving Jewish food from across the diaspora, is now open late! Starting Wednesday, April 6, the space will extend its hours until 9pm, offering a "snack time" happy hour and a full menu through the evening. 

Once a humble wood-fired bagel shop operating out of the doorway in Greenpoint's Paulie Gee's pizzeria, Edith's has grown into two separate establishments—another Williamsburg bagel window, Edith's Sandwich Counter, and its full-service sibling, Edith's Eatery. Already acclaimed for its caviar carbonara, matzo ball soup consomme and baked goods, the modern Zabar's aspiree is expanding with an extensive savory menu suited for the after-work crowd. Cocktails will also be available!

Edith's brand new snack time menu includes dips like a house-smoked salmon dip with avocado and trout roe with tam tams to dip; marinated artichokes with house-made hummus; and kataifi wrapped carrots with tirokafeteri. On a stick, diners will find sweet and sour beef and currant tskune meatballs with a soy cured egg on the side and a schmaltzy green garlic chicken skewer. Shareables will include panko fried rockfish; chicories caesar-style salad with trout roe and boquerones; and a deli-style charcuterie board. 

To drink, cocktails will include a spiked version of Edith's beloved coffee tahini frosty, a spicy zhug margarita, a pomegranate daiquiri and a sephardi martini.

In celebration of the new menu, Edith’s diners will receive a free mini boozy Coffee Tahini Frostee with the purchase of bites, from April 6 through 8.

