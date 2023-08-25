Eleven Madison Park is hosting a culinary escape Upstate this fall

Chef Daniel Humm will take on a three-day residency at Wildflower Farms.

Eleven Madison Park is expanding from its eponymous address for a long weekend Upstate this October.

The three Michelin-starred Manhattan restaurant will take up residence at Wildflower Farms, Auberge Resorts Collection, in the Hudson Valley for Columbus Day Weekend for a three-day celebration of plant-based dining.

As part of the ongoing Taste of Auberge program, resort Executive Chef Rob Lawson along with Eleven Madison Park chef Daniel Humm will curate epicurean experiences, shopping events with Eleven Madison Home, and new menu items at the resort's restaurant, Clay.

“This special collaboration has been years in the making,” said Kristin Soong Rapoport, co-owner of Wildflower Farms. “Conversations in the restaurant and trips Upstate have revealed the shared passions of these world-class teams. We are thrilled to be able to offer guests a rare window into the creative relationship between Chef and Farmer.”

The weekend events will start on Friday, October 6, with a unique botanical mixology class followed by menu specials curated by Chef Humm alongside Clay’s full dinner menu. Dishes will be prepared with ingredients grown on the property’s farm, using specialty produce from the two restaurants’ shared purveyor, Norwich Meadows Farm.

On Saturday afternoon, Maplehouse, the resort’s cooking school and farm education center, will host a private plant-based cooking demo and conversation with Chef Humm and his team. Guests will learn to prepare a meal and follow the class with lunch featuring freshly picked ingredients from the farm. That evening, Clay will host a six-course, pre-fixe dinner experience co-created by chefs Lawson and Humm.

Sunday brings out NOFA’s Farmer of the Year, Zaid Kurdieh of Norwich Meadows Farm, for a culinary adventure. Guests will stroll the resort’s nine-acre farm and forage for seasonal produce.

The ‘Taste of Auberge with Daniel Humm’ packages start at $1,809 per night and include access to the weekend’s culinary events and select wellness experiences from October 6-9, 2023. Only hotel guests can participate.