Although coronavirus cases continue to increase, New Yorkers were given a glimmer of hope on December 14, when a New York City critical care nurse was given the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

It was like the light at the end of the tunnel clicked on and we could all suddenly see an eventual end in sight. Earlier this month, both Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio announced plans for how the state and city would roll out the vaccine, from who would be the first to get it, to how much it would cost and more.

Here's everything we know about the city's vaccine allotment, who will be prioritized and when New Yorkers can expect to gain access to the vaccine.

How many doses of the vaccine does New York City have?

As of December 29, 385,625 doses have been delivered to NYC. New York State expects to receive 259,000 additional doses this week—139,400 from Pfizer and 119,600 from Moderna, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo's office.

Who gets the vaccine first?

High-risk hospital workers, nursing home residents and staff, federally qualified health center employees, coroners, medical examiners, funeral workers, residents and staff of office for people with developmental disabilities and office of mental health facilities, urgent care center employees, COVID-19 vaccine administrators and residents of office of addiction services and supports facilities.

How will you know when you can get vaccinated?

The city and state will announce which groups will be up for vaccination. Essential workers who interact with the public and who are not able to physically distance, people at higher risk of complications from COVID-19 because of age or underlying medical conditions are first in line.

The vaccine will be made available to the general public when there are enough vaccine doses available. The city says that might not happen until mid-2021.

How can you find out where you are in line?

The New York Times with the Surgo Foundation and Ariadne Labs came up with a tool that calculates the number of people set to get the vaccine across the country and where anyone might fall on that list.

You can play around with the simple tool right here. You'll have to input your age, the name of the county you live in, indicate whether you belong to one of four professions (health care worker, essential worker, first responder or teacher) and whether you suffer from any COVID-19-related health risks.

The city’s Vaccine Command Center also has a vaccine tracker that shows a daily snapshot of how many people have been vaccinated, as well as how many vaccines have been delivered and reserved.

Where will you need to go to get a vaccine?

Like any other vaccine, you'll be able to get it from your health care provider, at community and hospital clinics, pharmacies, urgent care centers and some COVID-19 testing sites and community pop-up locations may also provide vaccinations.

There will be a vaccination site map on the NYC Health Department’s website when the vaccine is available to the general public.

How much will the vaccine cost?

It is free for everyone. If you have insurance, it may be billed but you will not be charged a copay or any other fee.

Will the city be tracking who does and does not get vaccinated?

No. You won't need to share your immigration status to be vaccinated. Your privacy will be protected. There are strict laws in place to ensure the confidentiality of your personal information, according to the city.

Should you get a vaccine if you already had COVID-19?

Since it is possible to get COVID-19 again, you should be vaccinated. Also, the vaccine may boost the protection your body has already built up. But, if you tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 90 days, you should wait to get the vaccine, since it is unlikely that you will get COVID-19 again during this time.

Do you still need to practice social distancing after receiving the vaccine?

Yes! While the vaccines are highly effective, none are 100 percent effective, which means that COVID-19 transmission will still be possible as people are vaccinated. The CDC recommends continuing to use a face mask, washing your hands frequently and maintaining 6 feet of distance from others even after you have received both doses of the vaccine.

