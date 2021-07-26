And just like that, we've uncovered some secrets about the highly anticipated "Sex and the City" reboot. The HBO Max reboot has been, predictably, highly secretive, about what the new episodes will entail, but a slew of celebrity sightings, a page of leaked script acquired by Page Six, and social media pages of the series' biggest stars have given us a look at what the 10-episode show will look like when we can finally watch it.

Carrie Bradshaw is a podcaster now

Who needs a Birkin when you can carry an NPR tote bag? Ms. Bradshaw's column has gone the way of Time Out New York's print edition (RIP), and her musings are now purely digital, though likely as a guest, not as a host. We predict plenty of recap podcasts to accompany the show once it premieres.

Carrie and Mr. Big are amidst a big (get it?!) divorce

Surprise, surprise, the dude who left Carrie at the altar and still married her months later, is now becoming her ex. Again. We've lost count how many times this iconic duo have broken up, but a leaked script seems to show that the split is approaching permanency. Chris Noth is definitely involved in the show, however, so Mr. Big will make at least one appearance.

Many leading men are returning

If you were Team Aiden all along, actor John Corbett is back from his cameo in Sex and the City 2 for a role in this reboot too. We couldn't help but wonder, is two decades too late for Carrie to realize she made a big mistake? Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson and Evan Handler are also all confirmed as part of the series.

Samantha is a no-show

Kim Cattrall is indeed not taking part in any of this reboot, but new cast members include Sara Ramírez, Nicole Ari Parker, Sarita Choudhury and Karen Pittman.

Natasha will be there

Bridget Moynahan, who played Mr. Big's ex-wife, Natasha, was spotted filming scenes for And Just Like That in SoHo. TikTokers have also spied the cast shooting in SoHo outdoors and in a Starbucks, so if you want to catch a scene filming, stalk that area.

Miranda is blonde now

Former New York City gubernatorial candidate, Cynthia Nixon, is reprising her role as Miranda but not as the show's signature redhead. For 2021, she's gone platinum blonde!

There will be a scene in a lesbian club

Extras casting notices have offered little hints into what scenes we'll likely see in And Just Like That, including a recent ad asking for queer and lesbian background actors to be in a club scene. Other open casting calls for chefs, restaurant-goers, and "socialites" feel very SATC.