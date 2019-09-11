Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Everything you need to know about the Feast of San Gennaro 2019
By Collier Sutter Posted: Wednesday September 11 2019, 12:26pm

This Thursday, NYC’s largest and longest-running Italian festival is set to take over Mulberry Street in the heart of Little Italy.

The 11-day salute to the patron saint of Naples is expected to bring out more than two million people. While Little Italy has become a bit more of a touristy nabe over the years, this street fair is not to be missed with both out-of-towners and locals flocking to see it (and showing up hungry).

From eating competitions and a colorful procession to a slew of live entertainment to watch while overstuffing on zeppole, read on for the full list of things to do at this year's Feast of San Gennaro.

Festival dates: September 12-22

Location: Mulberry Street, Little Italy

Entertainment stages: Grand Street Stage at Mott Street (performances start at 7:30 pm unless another time is noted)

Thursday, Sept 12: Blessing of the Stands (6pm)

Thursday, Sept 12: Johnny Mandolin (5–7pm)

Friday, Sept 13: The 22nd Annual Cannoli Eating Competition hosted by Gianni Russo (2pm)

Saturday, Sept 14: The Grand Procession with floats, celebrities and more (2pm)

Sunday, Sept 15: – Gene Roberts Band  (7-8:30pm)

Monday, Sept 16: Enrico Caruso Opera Night (7pm)

Wednesday, Sept 18: Inaugural Zeppole Eating Competition (1pm)

Wednesday, Sept 18: The Devotions

Thursday, Sept 19: Solemn High Mass Celebrating the Patron Saint of Naples at Shrine Church of the Most Precious Blood (113 Baxter Street, 6pm)

Saturday, Sept 21: Annual Meatball Eating Contest in memory of Johnny ‘Cha Cha’ (1pm)

Sunday, Sept 22:  Neapolitan Concert (2pm)

Sunday, Sept 22: Jenna Esposito (6-9pm)

 

