Exclusive: Get a first look at the luxurious wellness spa coming to Governors Island this summer

Need another reason to visit Governors Island this summer? Well, If the rolling hills, bike rentals, glamping site and, uh, multiple sheep weren’t enough of a draw to convince you to hop a ferry to the tiny island, this flashy new addition just might do it.

After over five years of planning, a new wellness spa is set to open on the island this summer across three historic Army Barrack buildings on the island. QC NY Spa, the first U.S. outpost of QC Terme Spas and Resorts, will have manicured grounds, outdoor thermal pools with some pretty enviable views of Manhattan, relaxation rooms, saunas and more. On top of the spa offerings, guests will be able to purchase massages, Italian food items and alcoholic beverages. Sign us up!

Image: Courtesy QC NY

“QC NY is the escape and pampering that New Yorkers have been waiting for. After years of planning, restoration, and building, we are so proud to bring this enchanting oasis to the city,” says Janine DiGioacchino, CEO of QC US. “We truly believe this opening couldn’t come at a better time. Now, more than ever, we all need and deserve mental and physical self-care and our guests can fully relax and restore.”

QC Terme Spas and Resorts was first established in 1982 in Italy by two brothers, Saverio and Andrea Quadrio Curzio. From there, the chain of luxury spas spread to other locations in Italy and France, including Milan, Rome, Bormio, San Pellegrino, Torino, Dolomiti, Pre Saint Didier, Chamonix and Monte Bianco. Now, they'll be able to add Governors Island to that list, the first location for the chain outside of Europe.

Image: Courtesy QC NY

When it opens later this summer, day passes will be available to access the spa and all of its amenities. (You’ll be able to book food, drink and massage services by appointment.) Tickets will soon be available online and at the door in the coming weeks. You can follow QC NY on Instagram for more up-to-date information on the opening.

Check out an exclusive rendering video of the notable new spa below to get a better sense of the space before you’re able to visit it for yourself later this summer.

// ]]>