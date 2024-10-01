FAO Schwarz will let kids design their own bracelets in store

So many New Yorkers' childhoods are inextricably linked to FAO Schwarz, the iconic toy store that was founded by a German Jewish immigrant in 1862.

For the first time ever, the beloved shop is partnering with the jewelry brand BaubleBar to give kids an opportunity to design their very own bracelets.

The collaboration is taking place at the store's 30 Rockefeller Center location, on the first floor, and this it the first time BaubleBar has ever offered a custom bracelet making experience in person. Usually, all of the company's customizations are offered online only.

During the experience, kids (or adults, we won't judge) will be able to fully lean into their inner designers and choose their bracelet base and corresponding beads from an interactive machine. An in-store jewelry designer will then put together the custom bracelet, ensuring that the finished product is top-tier.

“We’ve always been a brand with big dreams and a huge imagination,” said BaubleBar CEO and co-founder Amy Jain in an official statement. “For years, we have helped millions of people customize jewelry and accessories online. We are very excited to bring our customization to life through a whimsical retail experience that we hope inspires creativity and brings our minis lots of joy.”

Other things customer can expect from this one-of-a-kind experience: hair accessories, bag charms, pouches and bead kits that range in price from $15 to $40.