The venue formerly known as Fat Cat has reemerged with a new name, new games, and custom ice cream. Cellar Dog (75 Christopher St.) is reviving the Fat Cat tradition of late-night basement gaming, with an updated concept for 2021.

Opened by Backal Hospitality Group (BHG), Cellar Dog will remain a live music and game hall, making the most of the 9,000-square-foot underground space. Games include pool tables, ping pong, shuffleboard, foosball, checkers and chess, as well as antique and novelty arcade games including Pac Man and many more. Live jazz and additional entertainment will also be booked throughout the week.

Cellar Dog keeps the quirky ambiance alive with restored historic furniture familiar to the space, though major renovations have also taken place. To keep up with 2021 concerns, Cellar Dog has installed purifying air filters, contactless ordering, updated restrooms with touchless hand dryers, Apple pay option and more.

To eat, Cellar Dog offers a casual menu with small bites like movie theater-style nachos, grandma-style pizza, pretzels and custom ice cream. Wine, seltzers, and a variety of beers on tap will be served to drink.

“We are thrilled to continue the legacy of the former Fat Cat, which is located steps away from Stonewall Inn and some of the greatest literary, entertainment, political and cultural moments in our City’s history,” said Arthur Backal, CEO of BHG. “The venue was known to be a casual and approachable neighborhood staple that welcomed everyone from college students, celebrities, local residents, and visitors from all over the globe. We will continue to honor its tradition of inclusivity and will also look forward to bringing back artists, musicians and guests to Cellar Dog once again after a year and a half of its closure.”

Starting July 7, Cellar Dog will be open Wednesday—Sunday, 4pm—4am, with expanded hours expected this fall. Follow @cellardognyc on Instagram for more updates.