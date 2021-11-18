New York
The Fifth Season: Annual Holiday Lighting On Fifth Avenue (2021)
Photo Credit: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Fifth Avenue Association

Festive penguins and polar bears have taken over NYC's Fifth Avenue for the holiday season

See animal sculptures, 5,000 feet of lighting, a skating rink and 24 handmade icebergs surrounding the Pulitzer Fountain.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Fifth Avenue's Pulitzer Fountain has transformed into a winter wonderland for the holiday season.

On Wednesday, the Fifth Avenue Association unveiled its "The Fifth Season" installation featuring 32 hand-crafted animal sculptures by Harlequin Designs in Brooklyn, 5,000 feet of lighting, a skating rink and 24 handmade icebergs surrounding the Pulitzer Fountain, all accompanied by music from composer Paul Brill.

The installation builds on last year’s "Make It Bright" series of glowing oversized toys, including a teddy bear, dreidel and red truck adorning Fifth Avenue from 47th to 60th Streets. 

Photograph: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Fifth Avenue Association
Fifth Avenue Holiday Lights
Photograph: Ming Chen / @mingomatic
Photo Credit: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Fifth Avenue Association

Photograph: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Fifth Avenue Association

You can see more photos and share your own by using the hashtag #TheFifthSeason, tagging @fifthavenue, @harlequindesign, @bychorus and charity partner @cityharvestnyc.

