Film buffs can look forward to Friday when Film at Lincoln Center finally reopens its theaters after a year-long closure.

FLC’s Elinor Bunin Munroe Film Center will open its doors first with the New York Film Festival's closing night showing of French Exit (directed by Azazel Jacobs) and a new restoration of Andrei Tarkovsky’s Mirror.

After some minor renovations, its Walter Reade Theater will reopen a few weeks from now.

The following films are on the schedule this spring:

Azazel Jacobs’s French Exit (opening April 16)

Andrei Tarkovsky’s Mirror (opening April 16)

New Directors/New Films (April 28 – May 8)

Wong Kar Wai’s In the Mood for Love (opening May 14)

World of Wong Kar Wai (May 14-20)

Heidi Ewing’s I Carry You With Me (opening May 21)

Jia Zhangke’s Swimming Out Till the Sea Turns Blue (opening May 28)

Christian Petzold’s Undine (opening June 4)

François Ozon’s Summer of ’85 (opening June 18)

You can check out the synopses for these films here.

Of course, Film at Lincoln Center’s theaters will adhere to the state's health regulations in order to reopen—they'll operate at 25% capacity, require masks and social distancing, conduct more cleaning and do contactless ticketing. They won't have any concessions/eating or drinking allowed either.

"When we closed last March, we never imagined that our theaters would be dark for more than a year,

and it is thanks to the support of our devoted audience that we were able to sustain ourselves until we could open safely," said Lesli Klainberg, FLC's executive director. "It’s been incredibly gratifying to reach people across the country through our virtual cinema, and we’re excited to keep growing that community. But we're also still a hometown movie theater, now the only art-house cinema on the Upper West Side, and we’re eager to open our doors to our community of New Yorkers, far and wide. We can’t wait to welcome you back."

Luckily, if you're still not comfortable returning to the theater yet, FLC has a virtual screenings program, which is screening the following:

"New Directors/New Films" (April 28-May 8)

Human Rights Watch Film Festival (May 19-26)

"Open Roads: New Italian Cinema" (May 28-June 6)

Hong Sangsoo’s The Power of Kangwon Province (opening June 11)

In-theater tickets for French Exit and Mirror are $15 and will go on sale Wednesday at noon. Virtual and in-theater tickets for "New Directors/New Films" will go on sale April 16.

