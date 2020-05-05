Find out what your NYC building looked like in the 1940s

See what your building looked like way before you were even born.

The New York City Department of Taxation took photos of every house and shop across the five boroughs between 1939 and 1941, before WWII hit, (as well as during the 1980s) and they're available online for anyone to look at, Roaming Views first reported.

All you need is the block and lot number, which you can find on New York City's GIS map. Just input the address you're looking for and that information will pop up on the right-hand side.

After that, head to the Department of Records & Information Services website and search on the left for "DOF 1940s tax photos" and the borough you're searching for.

And lastly, input the block and lot number in the top right search bar: "block=# lot=# address number".

For example, we looked up the Flatiron Building, which is located at 175 5th Avenue. Its block and lot number are 851 and 1, so we put in "block=851 lot=1 175 5 avenue".

We also looked up the Trader Joe's building in Downtown Brooklyn, Block=286 Lot=21 130 Court St:

It's a really easy way to look up how your part of the neighborhood looked back then, from the stores that surrounded your home to even the small details like what the street signs were or what people were wearing on your block.

Thanks to these records we can have a small glimpse into the New York City that preceded us.

If you are curious about other buildings, you can browse through the collection, which contains more than 1.6 million items including photos, maps, blueprints, videos and audio recordings.

If you can't find your tax photo and your building was definitely around then, you can email photounit@records.nyc.gov for help.

Most popular on Time Out

- Millions of free face coverings are being distributed across NYC this month

- You can download over 200 art books from the Guggenheim for free

- The Metropolitan Opera streams a new lineup of free performances every night this week

- The best live theater to stream online

- Ellis Island will now personally help you research your ancestors

Share the story