Five amazing deals in NYC this week

With so many concerts, events and activities in NYC, deciding how to spend your free time can seem like a Herculean task. No one knows that better than Time Out New York editors—who do you think rounds up all the best things to do in NYC, anyway? During our research, we occasionally come across deals that are just too good to pass up. Here are the five best we found this week, including the ultimate event for cheese lovers, an unconventional Valentine’s Day celebration and a Broadway show inspired by a beloved cartoon.

Mac & Cheese Smackdown Brooklyn Expo Center; Mar 18 1:30–4pm, 5:30–8pm; tickets start at $55.

Grab your sporks and head to Time Out New York’s ultimate mac and cheese event. Your ticket includes unlimited tastings of the cheesy classic from restaurants all over the city, plus live tunes from a DJ.

SpongeBob SquarePants Palace Theater; various dates and times; tickets start at $49.

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? SpongeBob SquarePants on Broadway. Hilarious and yellow and fun-loving is he! Audiences of all ages love this splashy new musical.

A Galentine’s Day Guide to Love and Crystals Remedies Herb Shop; Feb 11 at 10am, Feb 13 at 7pm; $30

Trade long-stemmed roses for rose quartz at this crystal class. The expert instructors teach you how to attract someone new or spice up an existing relationship using energy healing.

L’Elisir d’Amore Metropolitan Opera House (at Lincoln Center); various dates and times; tickets start at $38.

Think of this show as an operatic rom-com. Though an army enlistment and a witch doctor threaten to come between two lovers, the ending is sweeter than a box of chocolates.

Valentine’s Day Dinner: Love Potion No. 9 Spice Social Kitchen & Table; Feb 10, 14 and 16 at 7:30pm; $350 per couple

Spice things up in both the kitchen and the bedroom in this aphrodisiac-centric cooking class. Spend three hours cooking a romantic meal of herb-marinated filet mignon, pan-seared shrimp with white wine sauce, chocolate-covered strawberries and more, then wait and see how the aphrodisiacs affect the rest of your evening.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.