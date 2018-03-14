Five excellent deals you can score in NYC this week

With so many shows, events and concerts happening every week in NYC, deciding how to spend your free time is no small feat. No one knows that better than Time Out New York editors—who do you think rounds up all the best things to do in NYC? During our research, we occasionally come across deals that are just too good to pass up. Here are five of the best we found this week, including a Central Park tour that even locals will love and a way to up your Instagram game.

Miguel; Terminal 5, Fri 23 at 9pm; Brooklyn Steel, Sat 24 at 9pm; tickets start at $109.

Miguel swaggers into New York City on tour for his War & Leisure album. The smooth singer is known for his crowd-pleasing mix of sexy R&B tunes and his charismatic personality.

Heroes of Central Park South Walking Tour; Departs from the USS Maine monument; Fridays at 2:30pm; $25

Thanks to its many statues and monuments, Central Park functions as an outdoor art gallery. Discover the history and symbolism behind the sculptures lining 59th Street on this walking tour.

Crash Course: iPhoneography 101; BKC Brooklyn Central; Sat 24 at 2:30pm; $75

Don’t have the dough for a flashy digital camera? Find out how to take better smartphone shots using hidden settings, little-known apps and other handy tips in this workshop.

The Band’s Visit; Ethel Barrymore Theatre; various dates and times; tickets start at $49.

Residents of the tiny Israeli town Beit Hatikva are always waiting for something to happen—and it finally does when an Egyptian police orchestra comes to town in this musical.

‘60s Fashion: The Youthquake and its Aftershocks; Museum of the City of New York; Wed 14 at 6:30pm; $25

Join designers Anna Sui and Andrea Aranow for a talk on mini dresses, beehives, bell-bottoms and more moderated by fashion historian Hazel Clark. It’s not just about the clothes, though: The experts will use style as a window into the cultural and societal shift from the buttoned-up fifties to the swingin’ sixties.